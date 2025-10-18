Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert receive great news regarding two Chargers’ defensive studs back from injury

The Los Angeles Chargers started the season 3-0. Then injuries plagued them and lost two straight after a bounce back win last Sunday. Justin Herbert is trying to keep things afloat but good news are coming for him and head coach Jim Harbaugh. The team is recovering two playmakers in defense.

The Chargers activated edge rusher Khalil Mack and linebacker Denzel Perryman from injured reserve. Mack injured his elbow during Week 2 and Perryman suffered an ankle injury just eight snaps into the season.

Now that both are back, the pass rush and run defense of the team should get massive boosts. Mack had a sack already in the season before being sidelined. Perryman is a former Pro Bowler who brings plenty of IQ and tackling ability to the team.

Mack is arguably Chargers’ best pass rusher

Mack is a nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time All Pro and one-time Defensive Player of the Year. He is 34 years old now so his best days are behind him. However, he had six sacks last year and made the Pro Bowl. Mack is a force to be reckoned with. He will take advantage of one-on-ones and force double teams, allowing his teammates to get to the quarterback too.

Khalil Mack, edge rusher for the Los Angeles Chargers

He has 108.5 career sacks and could very well be on pace to a Hall of Fame selection. His resume is too good to ignore. Now, under Harbaugh, he is a team captain and his output goes beyond his stats.

The defense missed these two

Herbert and the offense have tried to do their thing, although the offensive line and running back rooms have also been stomped by injuries. However, the defense has suffered without Mack and Perryman.

Since Week 3, which is when both were sidelined, the Chargers have allowed 20 or more points in all games. The last two weeks they’ve allowed 389 and 341 total yards respectively. Having them back will really make Jim Harbaugh’s team a much better one.