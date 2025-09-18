Shilo Sanders remains a free agent, and it appears no NFL team is currently interested in him. Now, the Los Angeles Chargers have passed on him, opting instead to sign a new safety due to Khalil Mack’s injury.

Prior to the 2025 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to release Shilo Sanders. He is currently a free agent, waiting for another opportunity to play in the league.

A few days ago, the Chargers lost Khalil Mack and placed him on IR, meaning he will miss at least four games. To fill the gap, the AFC West club strengthened its defense by signing a new safety—though it was not Shilo Sanders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is the new safety that the Chargers signed for Week 3?

In Week 2, Khalil Mack suffered an elbow injury that will require at least four weeks of recovery. The team does not expect him to miss more games, but it is undoubtedly a significant loss for the Chargers.

see also Former Shilo Sanders teammate and Super Bowl champion gives eye-opening revelation about accepting paycut with Baker Mayfield’s Bucs

With Mack on injured reserve, a spot opened up on the 53-man roster. Head coach Jim Harbaugh chose not to sign another linebacker and instead decided to add a safety.

Advertisement

Even though Shilo Sanders was available, the Chargers went in a different direction. On Thursday, Los Angeles signed safety Tony Jefferson to their active roster to fill the spot vacated by Mack.

Advertisement

Tony Jefferson is a 33-year-old veteran safety who entered the league in 2013 as an undrafted player. He has played for the Cardinals, Ravens, 49ers, Giants, and Chargers, with his most successful stint coming in Baltimore.

Advertisement

Shilo Sanders, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety

Jefferson joined Los Angeles in 2024 and has since been signed and released multiple times. He has yet to secure a permanent spot on the 53-man roster, but this presents a good opportunity for him to prove his value.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why is no team signing Shilo Sanders?

When the Buccaneers released Shilo Sanders, many fans expected him to sign with another team, possibly even joining his brother Shedeur at the Browns. However, he remains a free agent despite several teams needing a safety.

see also Shilo Sanders still overlooked as Mike Tomlin’s Steelers opt to sign a veteran safety

According to reports, Sanders’ attitude and mindset have made teams hesitant to sign him. Additionally, going undrafted in 2025 does not help his case, leaving him without a team for now.

Advertisement

SurveyWill Shilo Sanders sign with any team for the 2025 NFL season? Will Shilo Sanders sign with any team for the 2025 NFL season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE