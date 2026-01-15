NFL Report: Giants used unexpected influence to convince John Harbaugh to take head coaching job

The New York Giants have landed John Harbaugh as their new head coach for the 2025 NFL season. According to reports, the organization went to great lengths to convince him to take the job, even leaning on an unexpected voice to help seal the deal.

Although the official announcement has yet to be made, John Harbaugh is set to become the Giants’ next head coach. The team interviewed him on Wednesday, flew him to New York on a private plane, and spared no effort in making a strong pitch for the position.

In a surprising twist, the Giants reportedly relied on an intriguing influence to help sway Harbaugh. According to the New York Post, Brian Daboll—who served as the Giants’ head coach in 2025—spoke directly with Harbaugh and was “extremely complimentary of the Giants,” helping portray the job as a prime opportunity for the veteran coach.

The Giants went all-in for John Harbaugh

When the Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh, he immediately became one of the most sought-after coaching candidates in the NFL. However, it was the Giants who moved quickly and aggressively to secure him before other teams could gain momentum.

Many analysts believe Harbaugh is an ideal fit for New York. The Giants have a solid roster foundation, and the front office views him as the leader who can help turn the team into a consistent contender in the NFC East.

According to NFL Media, quarterback Jaxson Dart was present during the meeting with Harbaugh, giving the coach a firsthand look at the player he would be working with on offense. Giants legends Tom Coughlin and Eli Manning also reportedly reached out to Harbaugh, offering additional insight and support in the recruitment process.

Will Jaxson Dart remain the Giants’ QB1?

The Giants selected Jaxson Dart in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft. While he showed promise during his rookie season, injuries significantly impacted his performance and availability, raising questions about his long-term status as the team’s starting quarterback.

Stability at the quarterback position is crucial, and Dart’s health will be a major factor moving forward. If he can stay healthy, the Giants appear ready to continue developing him as QB1. However, if injuries remain an issue, the team could begin exploring alternative options sooner rather than later.