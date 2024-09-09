Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh discusses whether winning is harder in the NFL or college football

Jim Harbaugh's happiness was evident after his first win of the 2024 NFL season with the Chargers. He also took the opportunity to reveal where it is more difficult to win a game.

Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL after a decade away, and his first game of the 2024 season was a relatively easy home victory with his new team, the Los Angeles Chargers, who defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 22-10.

In the post-game press conference, Harbaugh appeared quite satisfied with the result of his debut game. He expressed gratitude for being with an organization like the Chargers and acknowledged several key figures associated with the franchise.

When directly asked by a reporter about the biggest difference between a win in the NFL and one in college football, the Chargers’ head coach highlighted the challenges of securing victories in the NFL, emphasizing that the league is far more complex compared to coaching a college program.

His brief response was, “They’re hard to get, these are hard to get, everybody in that locker room knows it as do I. It is really hard to win a game in the NFL.” He also mentioned that he holds a great deal of respect for everyone in the Chargers organization.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers talks to head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Harbaugh’s First Game of the Season

The Los Angeles Chargers started the game somewhat cautiously. The first half was tight, thanks to strong defensive work by players like Joey Bosa, whom Harbaugh specifically noted as someone responsible for doing the ‘dirty work.‘ The first half ended with the Raiders leading 6-7.

In the second half, the Chargers made adjustments, shutting out the Raiders in the third quarter and managing to score just 3 points. However, things improved significantly in the final quarter, with the Chargers scoring 13 points to secure the win.

Harbaugh’s Upcoming Games

According to the official schedule for the Chargers’ 2024 NFL season, the team will face the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 2, and then travel again in Week 3 to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. The most anticipated game for Harbaugh in September will be in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium.

