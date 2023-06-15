There are a handful of teams that have the quarterback position settled. The Los Angeles Chargers are one of them because they have Justin Herbert. However, head coach Brandon Staley is in the hot seat considering he hasn’t been able to maximize Herbert’s talent.

The Chargers made the playoffs as a wild card team, but they did so securing a spot with one game to go. No matter what happened in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos, their seeding wasn’t going to change.

Staley decided to play the starters in that game despite there was nothing to play for. The rush of criticism towards the head coach was aimed at his decision mainly since Mike Williams got injured. His absence in the postseason is what he finally addressed.

Mike Williams gets real on missing the postseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the opponent in the wild card round. A 27-0 lead was a comforting score to think that Los Angeles didn’t make any mistake the previous week. However, the Jaguars came back to win 31-30.

Williams has been injury-prone his whole career, so a conservative approach is likely needed. The wide receiver picked up a back issue against the Broncos and wasn’t able to face Jacksonville, but he doesn’t hold a grudge over that decision.

“The coach wanted us to play, so that’s what we had to do. That’s what we get paid to do, play football. I was with whatever decision he made. I understood why he wanted us to play. We had a lot of momentum going into that game. He wanted to keep the momentum going. Coach Staley is our leader. We believe in him. We can go with whatever he wants us to do”, Williams said according to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.