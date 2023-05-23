The AFC West holds some of the biggest rivalries in the NFL. Now, Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, has slammed the Los Angeles Chargers and their fanbase with a very rude statement that they will definitely not like at all.

The Las Vegas Raiders will experience a huge change fo the 2023 NFL season. They decided to cut Derek Carr, so now it is time for Jimmy Garoppolo to prove he still has what it takes to lead a team’s offense and guide them to success.

It will be a very tough season for the Raiders. It seems like this year the AFC West will be very competitive, so Las Vegas will have to fight for the victory in every single Divisional game in order to go to the Playoffs after a very disappointing 2022 campaign.

Mark Davis adds gas to the rivalry between Raiders and Chargers

The Raiders want to have a completely different season this year. They ended with a 6-11 record last campaign, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers dominating the AFC West.

Mark Davis, owner of the team, knows that there’s a huge rivalry between the Raiders and the Chargers. When talking about the flex-schedule for Thursday Night Football, he took the opportunity to slam their fanbase, and it won’t be well taken by Los Angeles.

“If you have a Raiders-Chargers game in Las Vegas scheduled for a Thursday and all of the fans driving from Los Angeles – the Raiders fans and all Three Chargers fans – buy their tickets and book their hotels, how in the hell do you schedule it and now say, ‘Sorry, it’s now on Sunday?’ How in the hell do you do that?”

Of course Chargers fans reacted to those words and told Davis to worry about his team’s performance before talking about them. It seems like their matchups this year will fave some extra spice for these comments.