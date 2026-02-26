Travis Kelce could reportedly receive a very attractive job offer amid rumors of retirement with Chiefs in 2026

Travis Kelce must decide in the coming weeks whether he will return to the Chiefs or retire from football. The legendary tight end is 36 years old, but last season showed that he can still contribute as one of the best players at his position.

However, his life off the field has changed. The veteran is engaged to Taylor Swift and could get married soon, which could be a key factor in convincing him to say goodbye.

Although the Kansas City Chiefs are doing everything possible to assure Kelce that they will be Super Bowl contenders, the reality is that there could be very attractive offers outside the NFL that would spare Travis the physical toll of another full season.

Travis Kelce might get a very interesting offer to leave Chiefs

Travis Kelce could receive an offer from Prime Video to become an analyst starting next season, according to a report by Andrew Marchand. If that happens, the tight end could leave the Chiefs.

“If Prime Video moves on from Kirk Herbstreit, it could look at the well-respected Greg Olsen of Fox and J.J. Watt, but the wild cards are Travis Kelce and Sean McVay.”

In this scenario, Travis could follow the same path as his brother Jason, who signed with ESPN, and join a long list of former players who are now commentators such as Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, or Tom Brady.

