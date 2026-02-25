Chiefs have reportedly made final decision on Travis Kelce for 2026 amid NY Giants rumors

Travis Kelce is still weighing whether to return for another championship run with the Kansas City Chiefs or choose retirement. After another demanding year, the legend has remained noncommittal, but the organization continues to make it clear how valuable he remains to the offense and locker room leadership.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently shed light on the team’s position and the financial realities tied to a potential return for Kelce. “It’s pretty clear that the Chiefs would like Travis Kelce back. There are some things they have to work out with some cap space. They need to clear some space. Keep an eye on Jawaan Taylor as a potential cap casualty to create some space. This is the first time that general manager Brett Veach seems to keep it open ended. They want him back, but they want to respect Travis Kelce’s decision.”

Kelce’s potential comeback would carry enormous implications for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl aspirations. Even in the later stages of his career, he remains a trusted target for Patrick Mahomes and a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Travis Kelce: NY Giants rumors for 2026

A few days ago, Craig Carton sparked a somewhat far-fetched rumor about the possibility that Travis Kelce could leave the Chiefs to join the NY Giants in 2026. However, considering the latest report by Rapoport, everything points to there being no other option than Mahomes’ team.

“We really did not get any indication of, ok, he’s definitely coming back and we just need to work out a deal. They would like to work out a deal, they would like to have him back, but they also want to make sure that if Kelce returns, he’s fully 100 per cent committed. He played great last year. He knows he can do it.”

The interesting thing about the situation is that Travis Kelce has great potential to keep making money off the field and that, in the coming months, the player is getting married to Taylor Swift. “Also, he has significant opportunities off the field to make a ton of money and that factors into it.”

