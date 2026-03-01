NY Giants will reportedly not be an obstacle for Andy Reid, Chiefs to get star player in 2026 NFL Draft

Jeremiyah Love has become the top target for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. However, according to insider Matt Miller, if other teams like the Giants don’t choose him, the Saints will select the star running back with the No. 8 overall pick.

“All the arguments people use for why Kansas City should draft Jeremiyah Love, those are the same reasons New Orleans should draft him. So, why would the Saints pass on him?”

Miller points out that, in the case of the New York Giants, they are most likely to select wide receiver Carnell Tate in an effort to build a strong offense around Jaxson Dart. If Cam Skattebo returns healthy, there is no need to go after Love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jeremiyah Love and the NY Giants rumors

Jeremiyah Love does not seem like a realistic option for the Giants at No. 5, according to Miller. If Tate is available, the insider pointed out that should be the selection to form a fearsome duo with Malik Nabers.

Chiefs want Jeremiyah Love in 2026 NFL Draft

Although Jeremiyah Love would be a big splash for the Chiefs in an offense with Mahomes and probably Travis Kelce, Matt Miller says that Andy Reid has other more important needs to strengthen his roster.

Advertisement

see also NFL Rumors: Travis Kelce could leave Chiefs to join NY Giants in 2026

“Jeremiyah Love is my top player in the class. I have nothing negative to say about him as a prospect, but, does he help Kansas City get to the quarterback? They only had 25 sacks last year. Does he help them do that? I don’t think that they’re in a position where they have the luxury of taking a running back at No. 9.”