Patrick Mahomes reportedly a ‘maniac’ during rehab with Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ recovery from the devastating knee injuries he suffered last season continues generating optimism for head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After months of uncertainty surrounding his ACL and LCL rehabilitation process, a new report from ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler suggests the superstar quarterback may already be ahead of schedule in his attempt to return for the start of the 2026 NFL season.

“He is ahead of schedule. Sources I have talked to say that he’s been rehabbing like a maniac in Kansas City. Sometimes he spends the offseason, for parts of it, in Texas throwing with his receivers or back home. He’s been in Kansas City for the majority of this time to really dig on the rehab. He’s in there every day six or seven hours getting after it.”

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Will Patrick Mahomes be ready for Week 1?

For now, it’s possible. While the Chiefs continue taking a cautious approach with Patrick Mahomes, Fowler’s latest update suggests the process is moving in the right direction as the quarterback progresses into more demanding stages of rehabilitation.

“I’m told the next step is the cutting part. That’s where he’s got to get comfortable. He’s been throwing often for the last month or so, but cutting is a big one. Still looking at Week 1. He’s got to prove it over time. They have to clear him and all that stuff, but his goal has not changed. Week 1 is the goal.”

The cutting phase represents one of the most important checkpoints in Mahomes’ recovery because it directly tests the stability and confidence in the injured knee.

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Throwing the football is obviously encouraging, but the ability to move naturally, plant, and change direction remains critical for a quarterback known for extending plays outside the pocket.

A huge moment for the Chiefs

For the Chiefs, having Patrick Mahomes available at the beginning of the season could completely reshape expectations in the AFC. They still possess one of the league’s most dangerous offensive rosters, and a healthy Mahomes would immediately put the franchise back into the Super Bowl conversation despite the challenges of competing in a loaded AFC landscape.

At this point, they appear focused on balancing optimism with patience. But based on Fowler’s report and Mahomes’ relentless rehab commitment, the possibility of seeing the Chiefs star under center in Week 1 suddenly feels far more realistic than many initially expected.