Chiefs’ Trey Smith reveals the pressure that comes with protecting QB Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs remain waiting for an optimal return from their biggest star, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is the most important player for the franchise in recent years and surely in history. For this reason, guard Trey Smith recognizes the importance of protecting him and making him feel secure during the NFL season.

During a recent appearance on NFL Network’s ‘The Insiders’, Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith opened up about the importance of protecting Patrick Mahomes better this upcoming season.

“As an offensive lineman, you always feel the responsibility to keep your quarterback calm, protected, and allowing him to operate,” Smith said. “You have the best quarterback in the game right now, so you just want to give him every opportunity to do what he does best.”

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Mahomes continues his recovery

Everything indicates that Mahomes‘ recovery is a success and that his competitive spirit is what keeps him afloat and hungry to return and triumph, as Mahomes is expected to be in attendance during OTAs, but will still be working his way back from knee surgery in rehab.

Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs lays on the ground.

Once he’s back in the lineup, the offensive line, led by Smith, will focus on keeping him healthy. “At the end of the day, I think the pressure is on us just as a team, and individually, what we can do to get better every single day,” Smith said. “At the end of the day, Patrick Mahomes is the best competitor I’ve ever been around.”

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There has been talk that Mahomes is ahead of what was expected in his recovery, but ESPN insider Adam Schefter warned Andy Reid and highlighted the differences between recovering and being at 100% for an NFL match.

“As much as we know Patrick Mahomes, and as great as he’s been, I don’t know that we know what we’re going to get from Patrick Mahomes early on. Let’s not diminish the fact that he tore his ACL, he tore his LCL, he’s had a toe injury. This is a major injury. How does a player come back from that?… When he comes back right away, assuming he plays that Monday Night opener, do you think we’re getting the full-on Patrick Mahomes in Week 1?”