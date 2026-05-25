Chiefs not ready to give Rashee Rice contract extension before 2026 NFL season begins

Amid plenty of off-field issues, Rashee Rice is not getting any contract extension by the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the 2026 NFL season kickoff.

The Kansas City Chiefs might not be happy with wide receiver Rashee Rice. The wideout is currently in prison for 30 days for violating a probation due to a positive test for cannabis. He is serving probation for a six-car pile-up in Dallas back in 2024. Hence, the team is not ready to engage in contract negotiations yet.

Adam Schefter appeared on the Pat McAfee show and said, “Rashee Rice is going into the last year of his contract without a new deal on the horizon.. It’s really unfortunate because it’s all there for him.”

Between the off-field incidents and injuries, Rice has turned a hugely promising career into one that could see him test free agency instead of getting a huge paycheck. Rice will miss OTAs due to being in jail and has been suspended previously for violating the NFL‘s personal conduct policy. He could be suspended again.

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Rice is the Chiefs best WR, but they might be tired of his shennanigans

No one will deny that Rashee Rice is a very talented player. Whether he belongs in the upper echelon of WRs in the NFL or in a second tier is up for debate but he is an incredible talent. In fact, he is the best WR on the Chiefs, without hesitation. Having said that, even when he’s on the field his attitude is causing problems.

#Chiefs WR Rashee Rice called for taunting. Threw the ball at Quan Martin: pic.twitter.com/pHd8NfBtKA — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) October 28, 2025

However, Rice missed 13 games in 2024, and nine games in 2025. Whether it’s him nursing injuries or getting suspended, the Chiefs are likely thinking that he is not reliable. Availability is the best ability at the end of the day.

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Chiefs don’t have much in the WR department

The leverage Rashee Rice has over the Chiefs is how thin the WR depth chart is. This has happened before, and as soon as Rice is back on the field, he is crucial for the offense. The next best wideouts on the Chiefs are Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton.

They failed to address this need in free agency and in the NFL Draft. The only move they did, besides a lot of UDFAs, was picking Cyrus Allen in the fifth round. Hence, at least for this season, Rice is needed. However, if the Chiefs opt to not give him a new contract, WR will be the No.1 priority for them.