Chiefs, Andy Reid warned about major concern on QB Patrick Mahomes recovery from injury

Adam Schefter believes the Chiefs may need to lower expectations for Patrick Mahomes early in the 2026 season despite the quarterback progressing ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Even though optimism continues growing around Patrick Mahomes’ recovery, ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently raised important questions about what the Kansas City Chiefs should realistically expect from their superstar quarterback early in the 2026 season.

While reports indicate Mahomes is ahead of schedule after suffering devastating ACL and LCL injuries, Schefter warned that returning to the field and getting to peak form are not necessarily the same thing.

“As much as we know Patrick Mahomes, and as great as he’s been, I don’t know that we know what we’re going to get from Patrick Mahomes early on. Let’s not diminish the fact that he tore his ACL, he tore his LCL, he’s had a toe injury. This is a major injury. How does a player come back from that?”

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The comments reflect a tough reality for the Chiefs entering the 2026 season. Patrick Mahomes may ultimately be available for Week 1, but there is still uncertainty regarding how explosive, mobile, and physically comfortable he will look immediately after returning from one of the most serious injuries of his career.

Adam Schefter issues strong warning to Chiefs

Adam Schefter doubled down on those concerns while discussing Kansas City’s season opener and the expectations surrounding Mahomes’ return. “When he comes back right away, assuming he plays that Monday Night opener, do you think we’re getting the full-on Patrick Mahomes in Week 1?”

Perhaps the good news for the Chiefs is that the opening month of the schedule does not appear overwhelmingly difficult on paper. Kansas City will begin the year against the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Las Vegas Raiders before reaching an early bye week in Week 5.

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That lighter opening stretch could become extremely important if Mahomes needs time to fully regain rhythm and confidence physically. However, the challenge grows dramatically later in the season when the Chiefs face a brutal closing schedule loaded with Super Bowl contenders and elite quarterbacks.

For Andy Reid and Kansas City, the goal may simply be surviving the early portion of the season while Mahomes continues progressing in his recovery. If the star quarterback can gradually return to full strength by the second half of the year, the Chiefs could once again become one of the NFL’s most dangerous teams entering the playoffs.