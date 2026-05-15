NFL insider ranks Ravens and Chiefs among teams with easiest schedules

From an expert's point of view, the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs would have one of the easiest schedules for the 2026 NFL season to reach the playoffs if they stay healthy.

The Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs have been identified as two of the most fortunate teams in the league heading into the 2026 season. According to a prominent NFL insider, both powerhouse franchises have secured spots in the top 10 rankings for the easiest strength of schedule, providing them with a significant advantage as they look to dominate their respective divisions once again.

This ranking comes directly from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who meticulously evaluated every team’s matchups to determine who has the smoothest path to the postseason. In his detailed list, Schultz placed the Ravens in the 6th position for the easiest schedule, while the Chiefs sit in the 10th spot, suggesting both teams could see a high win total this year.

The schedule for Baltimore includes early tests against teams like the Saints and a unique Week 3 trip to face the Cowboys at Maracanã Stadium. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will kick off their campaign under the bright lights of Monday Night Football against the Broncos, followed by a home game against the Colts.

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Analyzing the path to the 2026 playoffs

For the Ravens, the middle of the season features a heavy dose of divisional play and a challenging road trip to Buffalo in Week 8. However, facing opponents like the Panthers and Jaguars in the second half of the year should allow Lamar Jackson and company to stay fresh.

Lamar has enacted his signature Jackson Five punishment on the Miami Dolphins twice in his NFL career thus far. He loves playing against Miami!



Both of which were capped off by a Project Pat Ricard receiving touchdown! pic.twitter.com/lTbEmd4iu2 — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) May 14, 2026

The Chiefs’ schedule is bolstered by a Week 5 bye and several high-profile matchups at Arrowhead Stadium, including visits from the Jets and the 49ers. While road games against the Bills and Bengals in the winter will be tough, having the Patriots and Raiders at home during the final stretch provides a clear runway for Patrick Mahomes to navigate another deep playoff run with minimal resistance.

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Ultimately, these rankings suggest that the road to the Super Bowl may once again run through Baltimore or Kansas City thanks to their balanced calendars. While no game in the NFL is a guaranteed victory, having a schedule ranked among the bottom third in difficulty gives these elite rosters a larger margin for error as they battle through the physical grind of an 18-week regular season.