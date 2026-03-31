Andy Reid won’t rule out Patrick Mahomes preseason return after knee injury with Chiefs

Andy Reid addressed Patrick Mahomes’ recovery timeline with the expectation that the Chiefs star could be ready for Week 1 or even preseason, but emphasized that nothing will be forced. They will continue to monitor the quarterback’s progress following his knee injury, with the team prioritizing long-term health over an aggressive return.

“The key is if he’s ready. We’re not going to force something. If we think he’s in a position where he’s physically sound, yeah, he potentially could play,” Reid said. The head coach reiterated that Mahomes’ availability will depend entirely on how he responds during rehabilitation, leaving the door open for multiple outcomes.

Reid also made clear that the final decision will rest with the medical staff. “I’m not going to tell you one way or the other. I want to see him progress here and keep going. I’m going to defer to the medical experts at that.”

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Andy Reid leaves door open for Patrick Mahomes preseason return

Although the primary expectation remains having Patrick Mahomes ready for Week 1, Andy Reid did not rule out the possibility of preseason action. If the quarterback is medically cleared and progressing well, the Chiefs could consider limited snaps to help him regain rhythm before the regular season.

“If he’s good to go, he’ll go. If he’s not, we’ll manage that,” Reid explained, suggesting the same logic applies to preseason availability. Kansas City would only consider using Mahomes if he is fully comfortable physically and the medical team signs off on the decision.

Under that scenario, preseason participation would likely be brief and carefully managed. The Chiefs’ main objective remains ensuring Mahomes is ready for the regular-season opener, but Reid’s comments indicate the team is open to any step that supports a smooth and safe return.