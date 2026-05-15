Chiefs, Andy Reid will face brutal 2026 schedule stretch as they wait for Patrick Mahomes’ injury recovery

Andy Reid and the Chiefs may face one of the NFL's toughest stretches in 2026 with road games against Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Joe Burrow in consecutive weeks.

The Kansas City Chiefs could face one of the toughest stretches of the entire 2026 NFL season between Weeks 12 and 15. During that brutal span, Andy Reid’s team will play three massive road games against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and Cincinnati Bengals before returning home to face the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers.

That means Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will potentially have to battle three of the league’s elite quarterbacks in hostile environments: Josh Allen in Buffalo, Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles, and Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. It’s the kind of schedule sequence that could ultimately shape playoff seeding across the AFC and determine whether Kansas City can once again secure home-field advantage.

As if that road gauntlet were not difficult enough, the Chiefs will then return to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 15 to face the Patriots, a team coming off a Super Bowl appearance last season and the revamped 49ers in Week 16. On paper, it is one of the most demanding five-game stretches any contender will face during the 2026 campaign.

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Chiefs 2026 full schedule

The Chiefs will open the season against the Denver Broncos before facing the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Las Vegas Raiders prior to their bye week. After that break, Kansas City’s schedule becomes significantly more challenging.

Following the bye, the Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals before entering the brutal late-season stretch against the Bills, Rams, Bengals, Patriots, and 49ers.

Kansas City will then close the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. If Patrick Mahomes is fully healthy after his ACL and LCL recovery, the Chiefs once again appear built for another Super Bowl run, although the path through this schedule will be anything but easy.