Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could lose Matt Nagy in the coming weeks. According to a report by Judy Battista, the offensive coordinator is a strong candidate to become head coach of the New York Giants.

“The New York Giants fired Brian Daboll nearly two months ago. They’ve been doing a lot of background work since then compiling their list of candidates. Their search will really ramp up starting this week. Expect them to talk to former head coaches like Mike McCarthy, Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Nagy and Vance Joseph.”

The Chiefs failed in their attempt to win the Super Bowl with a surprising early elimination. In addition, they are going through a period of great uncertainty, as it is unclear whether Patrick Mahomes will be recovered for next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which coach could the Chiefs lose?

The Chiefs could lose Matt Nagy, as in addition to interest from the New York Giants, the Tennessee Titans also want to interview him for the head coach position. It seems inevitable that he will leave the team.

Is Andy Reid retiring?

No. Andy Reid has publicly confirmed that he expects to return as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2026 season. All the uncertainty revolves around Travis Kelce.

Advertisement