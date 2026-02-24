Benfica president publicly defends Gianluca Prestianni amid racism allegations from Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid

A few hours before the pivotal Champions League showdown between Benfica and Real Madrid, Benfica’s president, Rui Costa, defended Gianluca Prestianni in response to racism allegations from Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. that emerged during the first leg of this playoff encounter.

“Prestianni is being called a racist, but he is anything but racist. I can guarantee,“ Costa stated to the media, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. “I can not know what was said or not said. What we believe is in the word of Prestianni; more than that, it is knowing the players we have at home.“

This statement has added an extra layer of intrigue ahead of the highly anticipated match on Wednesday, a pivotal clash that will determine which team advances to the Round of 16 in the Champions League. Los Merengues hold a narrow 1-0 aggregate lead after their victory in Portugal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These comments from Rui Costa surfaced following UEFA’s official announcement of penalties against Prestianni, which stemmed from his controversial altercation with the Real Madrid winger.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid is challenged by Gianluca Prestianni of SL Benfica

Advertisement

The timeline of the Vini-Prestianni drama

Following UEFA’s decision to sanction Prestianni, a series of developments have unfolded. Recently, UEFA dismissed a complaint lodged by Benfica related to the Champions League incident.

Advertisement

see also Benfica reportedly make bold Prestianni decision despite UEFA Champions League sanction vs Vinicius’ Real Madrid

Even Jose Mourinho made a strategic legal move concerning Benfica’s second leg against Real Madrid, fueling buzz and raising anticipation amongst supporters eager for Wednesday’s showdown.

Advertisement

Currently, all eyes are on the unfolding of this saga, as reports suggest Prestianni might seek retribution against Vinicius and Mbappe following his suspension. Additionally, with Mourinho and Prestianni absent from the impending matchup, Benfica faces a daunting task against the Spanish giants at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, aiming to resolve matters decisively on the pitch.

SurveyWho is winning the decisive game in the Champions League? Who is winning the decisive game in the Champions League? already voted 0 people

Advertisement