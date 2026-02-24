How many draft prospects are participating at the 2026 NFL Combine?

Indianapolis once again becomes the proving ground for college stars with eyes on professional glory. In late February, many hopefuls will converge on Lucas Oil Stadium, each vying to boost their NFL draft stock with measurable drills.
This year’s Scouting Combine roster features a deep and varied class of prospects invited to showcase their athleticism and preparedness before NFL decision-makers. From sprinters testing the 40-yard dash to linemen enduring relentless position drills, the event sets the tone for April’s draft.
2026 Combine offers scouts a first glimpse into traits often unseen on Saturdays in college football. With coaches and general managers watching closely, these numbers may soon ripple through draft boards across the league.
How many players are set to participate in the 2026 NFL Combine?
The NFL has confirmed that 319 draft prospects have been invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, keeping the annual event firmly on the calendar as one of the most important stops on the road to the draft.
A detail view of the logo is seen during the NFL Scouting Combine in 2025 (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Set to take place from February 23 through March 2, it brings together the next generation of potential NFL stars for a week of physical testing, interviews, medical evaluations and drills that can reshape draft boards across the league.
Of those invited, 166 prospects are on offense, 146 are on defense and seven are specialists, representing a wide cross-section of talent from power conferences and smaller schools alike.
The invitations reflect the league’s assessment of the most promising college players eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, with the Southeastern Conference once again leading all conferences in Combine participants.
While attendance isn’t mandatory for draft eligibility, a strong showing in Indianapolis can boost a player’s stock ahead of draft weekend in April — or raise questions that only further testing and Pro Days can answer.
Which draft prospects are invited to the 2026 NFL Combine?
Quarterbacks
- Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
- Drew Allar, Penn State
- Luke Altmyer, Illinois
- Carson Beck, Miami
- Jalon Daniels, Kansas
- Joe Fagnano, UConn
- Taylen Green, Arkansas
- Haynes King, Georgia Tech
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson
- Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
- Behren Morton, Texas Tech
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
- Cole Payton, North Dakota State
- Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
- Ty Simpson, Alabama
Running backs
- Kaytron Allen, Penn State
- Max Bredeson, Michigan
- Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
- Jonah Coleman, Washington
- CJ Donaldson, Ohio State
- Rahsul Faison, South Carolina
- Eli Heidenreich, Navy
- Roman Hemby, Indiana
- Robert Henry Jr., UTSA
- Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
- Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
- Seth McGowan, Kentucky
- Jam Miller, Alabama
- Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M
- Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
- Adam Randall, Clemson
- Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh
- Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
- J’Mari Taylor, Virginia
- Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas
- Noah Whittington, Oregon
Wide receivers
- Aaron Anderson, LSU
- Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin
- Chris Bell, Louisville
- Dillon Bell, Georgia
- Skyler Bell, UConn
- Malik Benson, Oregon
- Germie Bernard, Alabama
- Denzel Boston, Washington
- Zachariah Branch, Georgia
- Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
- Barion Brown, LSU
- Deion Burks, Oklahoma
- Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati
- Josh Cameron, Baylor
- Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
- KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
- CJ Daniels, Miami
- Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech
- Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
- Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas
- Chris Hilton Jr., LSU
- Jordan Hudson, SMU
- Ted Hurst, Georgia State
- Caullin Lacy, Louisville
- Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
- Ja’Kobi Lane, USC
- Kendrick Law, Kentucky
- Makai Lemon, USC
- Eric McAlister, TCU
- Donaven McCulley, Michigan
- Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech
- Chase Roberts, BYU
- Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
- De’Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi
- J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida
- Carnell Tate, Ohio State
- Zavion Thomas, LSU
- Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
- Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
- Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech
- Harrison Wallace III, Mississippi
- Jalen Walthall, Incarnate Word
- Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
- Antonio Williams, Clemson
- Colbie Young, Georgia
Tigh ends
- Dallen Bentley, Utah
- Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M
- Josh Cuevas, Alabama
- Oscar Delp, Georgia
- Khalil Dinkins, Penn State
- Jack Endries, Texas
- John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming
- Matthew Hibner, SMU
- Justin Joly, N.C. State
- Will Kacmarek, Ohio State
- Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma
- Miles Kitselman, Tennessee
- Max Klare, Ohio State
- Marlin Klein, Michigan
- Tanner Koziol, Houston
- RJ Maryland, SMU
- Lake McRee, USC
- Riley Nowakowski, Indiana
- Eli Raridon, Notre Dame
- DJ Rogers, TCU
- Sam Roush, Stanford
- Joe Royer, Cincinnati
- Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
- Bauer Sharp, LSU
- Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- Michael Trigg, Baylor
- Dae’Quan Wright, Mississippi
Offensive linemen
- Chris Adams, Memphis
- Austin Barber, Florida
- Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern
- Markel Bell, Miami
- Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
- Jude Bowry, Boston College
- Parker Brailsford, Alabama
- Joshua Braun, Kentucky
- Travis Burke, Memphis
- Jager Burton, Kentucky
- DJ Campbell, Texas
- Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
- Kage Casey, Boise State
- Pat Coogan, Indiana
- Anez Cooper, Miami
- Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
- Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas
- J.C. Davis, Illinois
- Garrett DiGiorgio, UCLA
- Gennings Dunker, Iowa
- Fa’alili Fa’amoe, Wake Forest
- Spencer Fano, Utah
- Jalen Farmer, Kentucky
- Monroe Freeling, Georgia
- Matt Gulbin, Michigan State
- Alex Harkey, Oregon
- Sam Hecht, Kansas State
- Alan Herron, Maryland
- Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
- Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
- Logan Jones, Iowa
- Connor Lew, Auburn
- Caleb Lomu, Utah
- Francis Mauigoa, Miami
- Blake Miller, Clemson
- Micah Morris, Georgia
- Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
- Brian Parker II, Duke
- Diego Pounds, Mississippi
- Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
- Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
- Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
- Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
- Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
- Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame
- Drew Shelton, Penn State
- Jake Slaughter, Florida
- Beau Stephens, Iowa
- Logan Taylor, Boston College
- Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
- Keagen Trost, Missouri
- Dillon Wade, Auburn
- Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame
- Carver Willis, Washington
- Jeremiah Wright, Auburn
- Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
Defensive linemen
- Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke
- David Bailey, Texas Tech
- Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
- Cameron Ball, Arkansas
- Caleb Banks, Florida
- Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
- Nick Barrett, South Carolina
- Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
- DeMonte Capehart, Clemson
- Brandon Cleveland, N.C. State
- Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
- Keyron Crawford, Auburn
- Caden Curry, Ohio State
- Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
- Zane Durant, Penn State
- Bryson Eason, Tennessee
- Deven Eastern, Minnesota
- Logan Fano, Utah
- Keldric Faulk, Auburn
- Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech
- George Gumbs Jr., Florida
- David Gusta, Kentucky
- Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
- Zxavian Harris, Mississippi
- Romello Height, Texas Tech
- Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
- Aidan Hubbard, Northwestern
- Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
- Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College
- Gabe Jacas, Illinois
- Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
- Bobby Jamison-Travis, Auburn
- Marvin Jones Jr., Oklahoma
- Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
- Tim Keenan III, Alabama
- Nyjalik Kelly, UCF
- Malachi Lawrence, UCF
- Max Llewellyn, Iowa
- Anthony Lucas, USC
- Jackie Marshall, Baylor
- Chris McClellan, Missouri
- Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
- Akheem Mesidor, Miami
- Christen Miller, Georgia
- Derrick Moore, Michigan
- Trey Moore, Texas
- Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M
- Domonique Orange, Iowa State
- LT Overton, Alabama
- T.J. Parker, Clemson
- Patrick Payton, LSU
- Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana
- Jack Pyburn, LSU
- Albert Regis, Texas A&M
- Mason Reiger, Wisconsin
- Tyreak Sapp, Florida
- Gary Smith III, UCLA
- R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
- Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan
- Damonic Williams, Oklahoma
- Wesley Williams, Duke
- Peter Woods, Clemson
- Zion Young, Missouri
Linebackers
- CJ Allen, Georgia
- Lander Barton, Utah
- Wesley Bissainthe, Miami
- Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
- Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma
- Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
- Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State
- Aiden Fisher, Indiana
- Eric Gentry, USC
- Jake Golday, Cincinnati
- Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma
- Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
- Justin Jefferson, Alabama
- Jack Kelly, BYU
- Deontae Lawson, Alabama
- Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
- Red Murdock, Buffalo
- Namdi Obiazor, TCU
- Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
- Arvell Reese, Ohio State
- Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
- Jimmy Rolder, Michigan
- Karson Sharar, Iowa
- Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas
- Sonny Styles, Ohio State
- Josiah Trotter, Missouri
- Scooby Williams, Texas A&M
- Wade Woodaz, Clemson
- Taurean York, Texas A&M
Defensive backs
- Keith Abney II, Arizona State
- Marcus Allen, North Carolina
- Jadon Canady, Oregon
- Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
- Bud Clark, TCU
- Tacario Davis, Washington
- Mansoor Delane, LSU
- Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
- Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina
- Caleb Downs, Ohio State
- Daylen Everette, Georgia
- Bishop Fitzgerald, USC
- Andre Fuller, Toledo
- Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas
- TJ Hall, Iowa
- Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech
- A.J. Haulcy, LSU
- Colton Hood, Tennessee
- Jalen Huskey, Maryland
- Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
- Domani Jackson, Alabama
- Chris Johnson, San Diego State
- Dalton Johnson, Arizona
- Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
- Will Lee III, Texas A&M
- Hezekiah Masses, Cal
- Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
- Latrell McCutchin Sr., Houston
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
- Devin Moore, Florida
- Louis Moore, Indiana
- Ahmaad Moses, SMU
- Malik Muhammad, Texas
- Julian Neal, Arkansas
- Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa
- VJ Payne, Kansas State
- D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
- Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri
- Ephesians Prysock, Washington
- Kamari Ramsey, USC
- Chandler Rivers, Duke
- Keionte Scott, Miami
- DeShon Singleton, Nebraska
- Avery Smith, Toledo
- Genesis Smith, Arizona
- Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
- Treydan Stukes, Arizona
- Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State
- Michael Taaffe, Texas
- Avieon Terrell, Clemson
- Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
- Jakobe Thomas, Miami
- Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
- Collin Wright, Stanford
Specialists
- Tommy Doman Jr., Florida
- Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
- Trey Smack, Florida
- Drew Stevens, Iowa
- Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse
- Brett Thorson, Georgia
- Dominic Zvada, Michigan