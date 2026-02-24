How many draft prospects are participating at the 2026 NFL Combine?

Indianapolis once again becomes the proving ground for college stars with eyes on professional glory. In late February, many hopefuls will converge on Lucas Oil Stadium, each vying to boost their NFL draft stock with measurable drills.

This year’s Scouting Combine roster features a deep and varied class of prospects invited to showcase their athleticism and preparedness before NFL decision-makers. From sprinters testing the 40-yard dash to linemen enduring relentless position drills, the event sets the tone for April’s draft.

2026 Combine offers scouts a first glimpse into traits often unseen on Saturdays in college football. With coaches and general managers watching closely, these numbers may soon ripple through draft boards across the league.

How many players are set to participate in the 2026 NFL Combine?

The NFL has confirmed that 319 draft prospects have been invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, keeping the annual event firmly on the calendar as one of the most important stops on the road to the draft.

A detail view of the logo is seen during the NFL Scouting Combine in 2025 (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Set to take place from February 23 through March 2, it brings together the next generation of potential NFL stars for a week of physical testing, interviews, medical evaluations and drills that can reshape draft boards across the league.

Of those invited, 166 prospects are on offense, 146 are on defense and seven are specialists, representing a wide cross-section of talent from power conferences and smaller schools alike.

The invitations reflect the league’s assessment of the most promising college players eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, with the Southeastern Conference once again leading all conferences in Combine participants.

While attendance isn’t mandatory for draft eligibility, a strong showing in Indianapolis can boost a player’s stock ahead of draft weekend in April — or raise questions that only further testing and Pro Days can answer.

Which draft prospects are invited to the 2026 NFL Combine?

Quarterbacks

Joey Aguilar, Tennessee

Drew Allar, Penn State

Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Carson Beck, Miami

Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Joe Fagnano, UConn

Taylen Green, Arkansas

Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Ty Simpson, Alabama

Running backs

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Max Bredeson, Michigan

Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Jonah Coleman, Washington

CJ Donaldson, Ohio State

Rahsul Faison, South Carolina

Eli Heidenreich, Navy

Roman Hemby, Indiana

Robert Henry Jr., UTSA

Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Seth McGowan, Kentucky

Jam Miller, Alabama

Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Adam Randall, Clemson

Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

J’Mari Taylor, Virginia

Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Noah Whittington, Oregon

Wide receivers

Aaron Anderson, LSU

Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin

Chris Bell, Louisville

Dillon Bell, Georgia

Skyler Bell, UConn

Malik Benson, Oregon

Germie Bernard, Alabama

Denzel Boston, Washington

Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

Barion Brown, LSU

Deion Burks, Oklahoma

Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

Josh Cameron, Baylor

Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

CJ Daniels, Miami

Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas

Chris Hilton Jr., LSU

Jordan Hudson, SMU

Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Caullin Lacy, Louisville

Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

Ja’Kobi Lane, USC

Kendrick Law, Kentucky

Makai Lemon, USC

Eric McAlister, TCU

Donaven McCulley, Michigan

Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech

Chase Roberts, BYU

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

De’Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi

J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida

Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Zavion Thomas, LSU

Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech

Harrison Wallace III, Mississippi

Jalen Walthall, Incarnate Word

Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

Antonio Williams, Clemson

Colbie Young, Georgia

Tigh ends

Dallen Bentley, Utah

Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

Josh Cuevas, Alabama

Oscar Delp, Georgia

Khalil Dinkins, Penn State

Jack Endries, Texas

John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming

Matthew Hibner, SMU

Justin Joly, N.C. State

Will Kacmarek, Ohio State

Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma

Miles Kitselman, Tennessee

Max Klare, Ohio State

Marlin Klein, Michigan

Tanner Koziol, Houston

RJ Maryland, SMU

Lake McRee, USC

Riley Nowakowski, Indiana

Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

DJ Rogers, TCU

Sam Roush, Stanford

Joe Royer, Cincinnati

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Bauer Sharp, LSU

Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Michael Trigg, Baylor

Dae’Quan Wright, Mississippi

Offensive linemen

Chris Adams, Memphis

Austin Barber, Florida

Evan Beerntsen, Northwestern

Markel Bell, Miami

Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Jude Bowry, Boston College

Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Joshua Braun, Kentucky

Travis Burke, Memphis

Jager Burton, Kentucky

DJ Campbell, Texas

Fernando Carmona, Arkansas

Kage Casey, Boise State

Pat Coogan, Indiana

Anez Cooper, Miami

Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas

J.C. Davis, Illinois

Garrett DiGiorgio, UCLA

Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Fa’alili Fa’amoe, Wake Forest

Spencer Fano, Utah

Jalen Farmer, Kentucky

Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Matt Gulbin, Michigan State

Alex Harkey, Oregon

Sam Hecht, Kansas State

Alan Herron, Maryland

Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Logan Jones, Iowa

Connor Lew, Auburn

Caleb Lomu, Utah

Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Blake Miller, Clemson

Micah Morris, Georgia

Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

Brian Parker II, Duke

Diego Pounds, Mississippi

Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

Drew Shelton, Penn State

Jake Slaughter, Florida

Beau Stephens, Iowa

Logan Taylor, Boston College

Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Keagen Trost, Missouri

Dillon Wade, Auburn

Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

Carver Willis, Washington

Jeremiah Wright, Auburn

Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Defensive linemen

Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke

David Bailey, Texas Tech

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Cameron Ball, Arkansas

Caleb Banks, Florida

Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Nick Barrett, South Carolina

Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

DeMonte Capehart, Clemson

Brandon Cleveland, N.C. State

Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Keyron Crawford, Auburn

Caden Curry, Ohio State

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

Zane Durant, Penn State

Bryson Eason, Tennessee

Deven Eastern, Minnesota

Logan Fano, Utah

Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech

George Gumbs Jr., Florida

David Gusta, Kentucky

Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

Zxavian Harris, Mississippi

Romello Height, Texas Tech

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Aidan Hubbard, Northwestern

Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College

Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

Bobby Jamison-Travis, Auburn

Marvin Jones Jr., Oklahoma

Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

Tim Keenan III, Alabama

Nyjalik Kelly, UCF

Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Max Llewellyn, Iowa

Anthony Lucas, USC

Jackie Marshall, Baylor

Chris McClellan, Missouri

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Christen Miller, Georgia

Derrick Moore, Michigan

Trey Moore, Texas

Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M

Domonique Orange, Iowa State

LT Overton, Alabama

T.J. Parker, Clemson

Patrick Payton, LSU

Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

Jack Pyburn, LSU

Albert Regis, Texas A&M

Mason Reiger, Wisconsin

Tyreak Sapp, Florida

Gary Smith III, UCLA

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

Damonic Williams, Oklahoma

Wesley Williams, Duke

Peter Woods, Clemson

Zion Young, Missouri

Linebackers

CJ Allen, Georgia

Lander Barton, Utah

Wesley Bissainthe, Miami

Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State

Aiden Fisher, Indiana

Eric Gentry, USC

Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Justin Jefferson, Alabama

Jack Kelly, BYU

Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Red Murdock, Buffalo

Namdi Obiazor, TCU

Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

Karson Sharar, Iowa

Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas

Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Josiah Trotter, Missouri

Scooby Williams, Texas A&M

Wade Woodaz, Clemson

Taurean York, Texas A&M

Defensive backs

Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Marcus Allen, North Carolina

Jadon Canady, Oregon

Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Bud Clark, TCU

Tacario Davis, Washington

Mansoor Delane, LSU

Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina

Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Daylen Everette, Georgia

Bishop Fitzgerald, USC

Andre Fuller, Toledo

Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas

TJ Hall, Iowa

Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech

A.J. Haulcy, LSU

Colton Hood, Tennessee

Jalen Huskey, Maryland

Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

Domani Jackson, Alabama

Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Dalton Johnson, Arizona

Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Will Lee III, Texas A&M

Hezekiah Masses, Cal

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Latrell McCutchin Sr., Houston

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Devin Moore, Florida

Louis Moore, Indiana

Ahmaad Moses, SMU

Malik Muhammad, Texas

Julian Neal, Arkansas

Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa

VJ Payne, Kansas State

D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri

Ephesians Prysock, Washington

Kamari Ramsey, USC

Chandler Rivers, Duke

Keionte Scott, Miami

DeShon Singleton, Nebraska

Avery Smith, Toledo

Genesis Smith, Arizona

Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State

Michael Taaffe, Texas

Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Jakobe Thomas, Miami

Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

Collin Wright, Stanford

Specialists

Tommy Doman Jr., Florida

Ryan Eckley, Michigan State

Trey Smack, Florida

Drew Stevens, Iowa

Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse

Brett Thorson, Georgia

Dominic Zvada, Michigan