Which position might Michael Conforto take over for the Cubs in 2026?

Michael Conforto has officially moved on from Los Angeles and is now preparing to compete for a spot with the Chicago Cubs, who gave him an opportunity on a minor league deal. However, with most roster spots already accounted for and the 2026 season just weeks away, he does not have a guaranteed place on the team.

Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM and 104.3 The Score was among the first to weigh in on Conforto’s future in Chicago. “For the Cubs, Michael Conforto would be a LH DH if Moises Ballesteros is not the answer and left field backup to Ian Happ,” the analyst wrote on X (@mlbbrucelevine).

Levine made it clear that Conforto could be an offensive option at the plate, but serving as a backup in a corner outfield spot could be more complicated. In a separate analysis from Bleacher Nation, it was noted that he may not be the best defensive option in that part of the field.

Conforto faces an uphill battle with the Cubs

In a recent article for Bleacher Nation, Brett Taylor described Conforto as a player who may not have what it takes to significantly help the Cubs in the outfield. He also pointed out that the team could be taking a risk by carrying two additional outfielders on the bench during the 2026 MLB season.

“Second, Conforto is a capable defender in the corner outfield spots, even if no longer a plus one. I don’t know that he can fill in out in center field anymore (hasn’t played there since 2019), though, and he’s probably not great out there in the corners anymore, either,” Taylor wrote.

Last season, Conforto hit .199 for the Dodgers, marking the worst batting average of his MLB career. Despite playing 138 games and recording 486 plate appearances, his third-highest total in games played as a professional, his overall production was underwhelming.

How much will the Cubs pay Conforto?

If Conforto makes the team, he will earn a $2 million base salary. In addition, the Cubs have prepared a package of performance-based bonuses tied to his production during the season, according to Fabian Ardaya and Patrick Mooney of The New York Times.

“Right now, from left to right, the Cubs project to have three primary outfielders in Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki. Matt Shaw, a rookie third baseman last year, is learning how to become a super-utility player,” Ardaya and Mooney wrote, underscoring how difficult it will be for Conforto to earn a spot in the outfield.

