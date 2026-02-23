Chiefs’ Andy Reid addresses the positive qualities of the new members of the coaching staff

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be close to finalizing their coaching structure as they prepare for a bounce-back campaign in the upcoming NFL season. They are coming off a disappointing year in which they failed to reach the playoffs, a result that sparked criticism despite the franchise’s recent success. Still, Andy Reid remains in place as head coach, returning with a refreshed staff and a renewed sense of urgency in Kansas City.

Reid recently spoke with reporters via Zoom, addressing the newest additions to his coaching staff this offseason. “(Wide Receivers Coach) Chad’s (O’Shea) got a ton of experience and he had actually been a Chief at one point in a backup type coaching position, quality control with special teams with (Former Head) Coach (Dick) Vermeil’s staff,” Reid said. He emphasized that O’Shea’s previous time in Kansas City and his broad NFL résumé made him a natural fit.

“But he’s been around, he’s worked at a championship caliber level with New England, and he’s had a lot of good receivers and done well with them. That was Chad’s part of it. I really like what he brings to the table, and he’s been in a coordinator position where he has a good feel for the whole, the way things are put together from a whole standpoint,” Reid added. The Chiefs expect O’Shea to play a key role in maximizing a wide receiver group that includes Rashee Rice, Marquez Valdes Scantling and Kadarius Toney.

Another notable change came at running backs coach, as Reid moved on from longtime associate Todd Pinkston. “Then (Running Backs Coach) DeMarco Murray is, we know he is a football player, a great football player that he was. DeMarco has been at the University of Oklahoma for six years, done a nice job there, and had some good running backs,” Reid said.

Eric Bieniemy (left) talking with Andy Reid.

“I just thought him coming into that position, there’d be a strength to that, not only from an experience standpoint, but also the way he goes about teaching things. I think he is a nice addition there.” Murray now inherits a running back room featuring Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards Helaire, as the Chiefs look to establish more consistency on offense.

The change that could define the defense

The most recent hire reunited defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo with a coach he previously worked with during a Super Bowl run outside of Kansas City.

“Then (Defensive Backs/Safeties Coach) Andre Curtis, I’ve tried to hire Andre before when (Defensive Coordinator) Steve Spagnuolo came in,” Reid said. “They’ve been together at three different places, and he’s actually worked with every member of our defensive staff, and I thought it was an easy one to kind of plug in and go. It’s great for (Former Chiefs Outside Linebackers Coach) Rod (Wilson) to have an opportunity to move on and do his own thing there at Arizona. That’s a plus for him.”

Curtis is expected to work closely with defensive backs such as Justin Reid and Trent McDuffie, strengthening a unit that will be critical to any turnaround.

The 2026 Chiefs coaching staff looks significantly different from last NFL season, reflecting the franchise’s determination to respond immediately. Kansas City is also awaiting the full recovery of quarterback Patrick Mahomes from injury, while tight end Travis Kelce weighs his future and potential return. With key leadership in place and foundational stars still at the core, the Chiefs believe the pieces are aligned for a return to contention.