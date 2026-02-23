Trending topics:
Andy Reid and Chiefs reportedly not closing the door on highly anticipated reunion for Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes needs weapons and it's been reported that the Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid are still considering bringing a known face back to the roster.

By Bruno Milano

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesHead coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

It might be a summer of reunions for the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid already brought back offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It’s been reported that now, the head coach is looking carefully to bring back a known weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

Per Farzin Vousoughian via Nate Taylor of ESPN, the Chiefs are looking closely on Tyreek Hill. “While it’s uncertain if Hill will be available for the season opener, the Chiefs are expected to monitor the progress of his recovery and training, according to league sources.”

Not only do Hill and Mahomes know each other very well, but Mahomes is in desperate need of a top-tier weapon. While Hill is recovering from a dislocated knee and a torn ACL, there’s no doubt that when healthy, he’s been one of the best wideouts in the NFL.

There are other doubts regarding Hill

Hill’s talent is unquestioned, but the injury he suffered is quite serious. Also, he is 32 years old as well, and given that the speed is Hill’s best attribute, questions can rise on the wide receiver’s value for the next season.

Still, it’s hard not to reminisce and go down the memory lane of what Hill and Mahomes looked like. Hill might be one of the best receivers in franchise history and he’s worked to wonders with both Reid and Bieniemy in the past. Also, Hill’s had a fare share of trouble outside the football field.

Who are the Chiefs’ WRs?

The Chiefs didn’t have anyone even close to 1,000 yards receiving this past season. The best was tight end Travis Kelce with 851 yards. As for actual wide receivers, Marquise Brown had 587, Rashee Rice had 571, and Xavier Worthy accumulated 532. After them, Tyquan Thornton (438) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (345) didn’t even crack 500 yards.

Brown, Smith-Schuster, and Thornton will all become unrestricted free agents in March. Worthy and Rice are still in their rookie deals, though Rice is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

