Chiefs’ Andy Reid provides Patrick Mahomes injury update, points to return for upcoming NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs are undoubtedly awaiting the return of their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, as they look to contend in the upcoming NFL season. Mahomes is recovering from an ACL injury and remains the cornerstone of Andy Reid’s system.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently spoke with reporters via Zoom about Patrick Mahomes’ rehab progress following ACL and LCL repair surgery. “He’s around here all the time. He spends a ton of time here, seven hours a day. He’s in there cranking away, making progress every day. It’s great to see him and Assistant Athletic Trainer Julie Frymyer,” Reid said.

“She grinds on him and makes sure that he stays on task and challenges him and everything else. He keeps showing up, so that’s about half the battle on these things when you have these injuries that you show up, and it’s not going to be a pleasant thing every day. You have to fight through it, and you have to attack the challenge of the workout and rehab. He’s doing a great job of that.”

Mahomes has been making significant progress since undergoing surgery two months ago, according to Reid, generating optimism about his return to the field as the Chiefs prepare for the season.

Mahomes’ numbers

The two-time league MVP wants to be ready for NFL Week 1 and is attacking his rehab with the intention of not missing a beat, aiming to continue making a difference with his play and further expand his legacy in Kansas City.

Mahomes finished the 2025 season with 22 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 14 games before suffering the knee injury. He also rushed for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

Chiefs’ most recent move

The Chiefs confirmed the departure of a two-time Super Bowl champion. The Chiefs confirmed the difficult decision to release Mike Danna, who had been with the team since 2020 and developed under head coach Andy Reid alongside the defensive staff.