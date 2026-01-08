Chiefs might reportedly lose Andy Reid’s coach prospect to Ravens

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could lose one of their top prospects to join their coaching staff. In recent days, Kliff Kingsbury has emerged as a possible replacement for Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator.

Nevertheless, according to a report by Dianna Russini, the Ravens have requested an interview for their head coach position. “Source: Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury has received head coaching interview requests from the Titans and Ravens.”

Kingsbury was fired by the Commanders even after doing a solid job developing Jayden Daniels, but Dan Quinn did not believe he was the long-term answer. Now, because of his qualities as an offensive designer, he could form an explosive duo with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

Chiefs might need an offensive coordinator

Multiple reports have indicated that it seems inevitable Matt Nagy will leave the Chiefs. His contract with the team has expired, and Nagy wants another chance as a head coach after his failure with the Chicago Bears.

A QB whisperer for Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs’ offense was one of the biggest problems during the 2025 season. Fans and experts have placed the blame on Nagy, although Reid is also involved in those decisions. Because of this, a change at offensive coordinator is very likely as the team looks to return to being Super Bowl contenders.

