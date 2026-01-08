Trending topics:
NFL

Chiefs might reportedly lose Andy Reid’s coach prospect to Ravens

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could lose the race for a coach this offseason, an important development for Patrick Mahomes.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could lose one of their top prospects to join their coaching staff. In recent days, Kliff Kingsbury has emerged as a possible replacement for Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator.

Nevertheless, according to a report by Dianna Russini, the Ravens have requested an interview for their head coach position. “Source: Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury has received head coaching interview requests from the Titans and Ravens.”

Kingsbury was fired by the Commanders even after doing a solid job developing Jayden Daniels, but Dan Quinn did not believe he was the long-term answer. Now, because of his qualities as an offensive designer, he could form an explosive duo with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

Advertisement

Chiefs might need an offensive coordinator

Multiple reports have indicated that it seems inevitable Matt Nagy will leave the Chiefs. His contract with the team has expired, and Nagy wants another chance as a head coach after his failure with the Chicago Bears.

A QB whisperer for Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs’ offense was one of the biggest problems during the 2025 season. Fans and experts have placed the blame on Nagy, although Reid is also involved in those decisions. Because of this, a change at offensive coordinator is very likely as the team looks to return to being Super Bowl contenders.

Advertisement
Chiefs could lose Super Bowl champion coach in 2026 as report confirms Andy Reid assistant might join AFC team

see also

Chiefs could lose Super Bowl champion coach in 2026 as report confirms Andy Reid assistant might join AFC team

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
John Harbaugh sets the record straight on Dolphins, NY Giants head coaching interest after Ravens exit
NFL

John Harbaugh sets the record straight on Dolphins, NY Giants head coaching interest after Ravens exit

Ravens 2026 free agents: DeAndre Hopkins and other players out of contract in Baltimore
NFL

Ravens 2026 free agents: DeAndre Hopkins and other players out of contract in Baltimore

Mike Tomlin sends a clear message to John Harbaugh after the head coach was fired by the Ravens
NFL

Mike Tomlin sends a clear message to John Harbaugh after the head coach was fired by the Ravens

Cubs linked to top free agent after Edward Cabrera trade with Marlins
MLB

Cubs linked to top free agent after Edward Cabrera trade with Marlins

Better Collective Logo