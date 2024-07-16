The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the last two Super Bowls, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes lets everyone know there's no room for satisfaction.

If winning the Super Bowl in back-to-back NFL seasons is a difficult challenge, let alone to do so in three straight years. But Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are determined to become the first team to achieve that feat.

And that’s why the star quarterback is upping the ante ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday ahead of training camp, Mahomes warned his teammates there’s plenty of work to do in offense.

“You’ve got to come in with that same mentality you had the year before — even a higher intensity,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “And even though we won the Super Bowl last year, we felt like we didn’t play our best football — especially offensively. So, it’s our goal to be better that way. And come in with that mentality every single day.”

The biggest reason the Chiefs weren’t seen as favorites last year had to do with their poor offensive production, as the failed to repeat the numbers recorded in 2022. In the end, Mahomes’ talent was enough to go the distance, but the Texas Tech product expects things to be different this year.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously the end result was awesome, but I think a lot of us still have a weird feeling in our mouth because we really didn’t play football the way we wanted to play all year long,” Mahomes said. “It wasn’t fun. Every single week, trying to just continue to get better and better and results not paying off the way you want them to — it wasn’t a lot of fun.”

New WRs for Mahomes, Chiefs in 2024

The Chiefs head into the 2024 NFL season with their core of Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce still on the team, but also with a few changes in offense that create a lot of expectations at Arrowhead.

The wide receiver room has been revitalized with an interesting free agency addition in Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, while the arrival of first-round pick Xavier Worthy also promises to bolster the unit.

Who do the Chiefs play in Week 1 of 2024?

Mahomes and the Chiefs will kick off the 2024 NFL season on Thursday, September 5, when they welcome Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens to Arrowhead in a highly anticipated showdown.