Chiefs receive strong warning from Andy Reid ahead of upcoming games

The Kansas City Chiefs face a tough challenge this weekend as they take on the Denver Broncos in a divisional showdown that could shape the team’s season. Andy Reid knows his squad will need to step up across the board to come out on top — including those players who haven’t been at their best lately.

Chris Jones is certainly one of them. The star defensive lineman — widely regarded as one of the best in the league — hasn’t been performing up to expectations. Coach Reid knows he’ll need Jones at his best to turn things around, especially in a crucial matchup against Bo Nix and the Broncos.

“I think we all need to do better, I would say that,” Reid said on Monday, via the team’s official transcript. “Chris is always striving to do better every day. That’s what has made him such a good player. Again, he’s the guy that they’re going to focus on, and if you’re getting a double team, that’s who’s getting doubled. He’ll get his as we go forward, it’s just important that he stays consistent and keeps working hard.”

While questions about Jones’ performance are commonplace, Reid’s experience leading the team tells him that every player must step up if they hope to turn the situation around.

Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chris Jones’ numbers this season

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has maintained his status as a key interior disruptor through the first nine games of the 2025 season. Despite facing constant double-teams, the veteran has amassed 2.0 sacks and a total of 13 combined tackles (6 solo, 7 assisted).

His impact extends beyond the box score, though, as he has also tallied 5 tackles for loss and registered 1 pass defended across the defensive line. While the Chiefs’ defense works to hit its mid-season stride, Jones remains the immovable force anchoring the unit.

Lurking in the AFC West

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing a do-or-die scenario as they prepare for their critical AFC West showdown against the division-leading Denver Broncos. Currently sitting at 5-4, the Chiefs are trailing both the 8-2 Broncos and the 7-3 Chargers, putting their nine-year divisional dominance streak in serious jeopardy.

A loss to Denver would create a virtual gap, making this game an absolute must-win for the reigning AFC champions to keep their legitimate hopes of securing the AFC West title alive.

