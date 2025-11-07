Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs need Josh Simmons back on the offensive line to help protect Patrick Mahomes. This was the tight end’s reaction in his New Heights podcast to the possibility of the rookie returning for the game against the Denver Broncos. “Let’s get my guy back in the building, man. I miss my guy.”

A report from Jordan Schultz confirmed that Simmons has returned from California, and with the Chiefs having a bye week, the player could be key for making a deep playoff push toward the Super Bowl.

“Sources: Chiefs rookie LT Josh Simmons has returned to the team facility after missing the last four games to tend to a personal family matter. Simmons started the first five games of the season and was outstanding. His return is a huge boost for Kansas City.”

Why did Chiefs lose to Buffalo Bills?

One of the reasons the Chiefs lost was injuries and absences on the offensive line. This caused Patrick Mahomes to have one of the worst games of his career in terms of completion percentage. Because of this, Kelce praised the fans’ energy at Highmark Stadium.

“This one was a tough one. Going up to Buffalo is not an easy thing. That stadium was rocking. That place was electric. Shout out to all the Bills Mafia. I love it. It’s a sacred place to play a football game. I cherish every game that I get an opportunity to go up there, but, it sucks when you don’t come away with a victory out there.”

By the way, his brother Jason can’t understand why the Chiefs didn’t use the Tush Push on the final plays of the first half when they were on the 1-yard line and settled for a field goal. Travis didn’t agree with using it either, but he did admit that passing the ball wasn’t the best choice.

“Yeah, or we just you know, strike with low leverage, head in hands, run the feet and give the ball to Kareem Hunt who’s one of the best right now at short yardage situations.”