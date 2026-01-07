Chiefs reportedly know Matt Nagy may have made a decision about future with Andy Reid in 2026

A premature elimination from playoff contention has brought early changes for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026, who released a quarterback before Patrick Mahomes returns from injury. In addition, Andy Reid could see a different coaching staff next year with Matt Nagy running out of contract.

Nagy, who has been the Chiefs‘ offensive coordinator since 2023, is now facing the possibility of becoming an NFL head coach again. However, his days in Kansas City might be over regardless.

During an appearance on 96.5 The Fan, Nate Taylor of ESPN reported that Nagy is unlikely to return to the Chiefs even if he doesn’t land a head coaching job. Over the last few weeks, word around the league was that Nagy could leave even for an OC role if given the play-calling duties elsewhere.

It wouldn’t be the first loss for Reid in 2026, with the Chiefs already losing longtime assistant coach Alex Whittingham to the University of Michigan, where he’s joining his father Kyle in a new era for the Wolverines.

Andy Reid (left) and Matt Nagy talk during a game.

Matt Nagy set for multiple HC interviews with Chiefs contract expiring

While Nagy working as an offensive coordinator for another team remains a possibility, right now he appears to be a coveted name for franchises in search of a new head coach.

According to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Nagy will have interviews with the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders for their head coaching openings on Thursday before speaking with the Arizona Cardinals, who recently fired Jonathan Gannon, on Friday.

Andy Reid, Chiefs already lost Matt Nagy once

Nagy, who followed Reid from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Chiefs in 2013, already left Kansas City for a head coach job once. In 2018, he took the reins of the Chicago Bears after running the Chiefs’ offense for two seasons.

Things didn’t go exactly to plan at Soldier Field, with Nagy leading the Bears to a 34–31 (.523) record in four seasons, going 0-2 in playoff games. But Reid immediately welcomed him back with open arms in 2022, and eventually, Nagy rebuilt his reputation to chase a second chance at head coaching.

