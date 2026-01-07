Patrick Mahomes could reportedly decide new coach for Chiefs in 2026 if Andy Reid assistant leaves

Patrick Mahomes might be injured, but with his recovery expected to be complete just in time for the 2026 NFL season, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are counting on him to bounce back next year.

As a matter of fact, the Chiefs already parted ways with a quarterback before Mahomes returns to activity. However, Reid may have a big decision to make around the franchise QB with his coaching staff facing potential changes.

The Chiefs reportedly know Matt Nagy might not to continue with Reid as his contract is expiring, which might force Kansas City to search for a new offensive coordinator in 2026. And Mahomes could have a strong influence in that decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kliff Kingsbury is a free agent after parting ways with the Washington Commanders, and the Chiefs emerged as a possible suitor in case Nagy ends up leaving the organization.

Kliff Kingsbury on the sidelines during a Commanders game.

Advertisement

Speaking on 96.5 The Fan Tuesday, Nate Taylor of ESPN suggested that if Mahomes wants Kingsbury as the Chiefs’ next offensive coordinator, it would be difficult for Reid to go in another direction.

Advertisement

Kingsbury’s connection with Mahomes before landing in the NFL

see also Chiefs try their luck with two new players for 2026 as Patrick Mahomes’ offense faces changes

In the event Nagy doesn’t come back, Mahomes pushing for Kingsbury would make sense. We’re talking about his head coach at Texas Tech, where the quarterback shined before being drafted by Kansas City in 2017.

Advertisement

Kingsbury also forged a great reputation in the NFL as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, where he unlocked the best version of Kyler Murray in 2020, before doing an impressive job with Jayden Daniels as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator in 2024.

Those credentials have made Kingsbury a name to watch as he’s leaving the capital city, with many offensive coordinator as well as head coaching opportunities around the league. Only time will tell us whether Nagy—who’s interviewing with the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Cardinals this week—creates another opening in Kansas City.

Advertisement