Chiefs reportedly very optimistic on how much Travis Kelce can still benefit Patrick Mahomes

If there is one piece of news that was really well received by the Kansas City Chiefs in the last few hours, it was the confirmation of Travis Kelce as a player for at least one more year. Patrick Mahomes was surely the one who benefited the most from this move.

The doubts regarding the tight end’s return clearly were not related to a sporting issue. In fact, there are those who claim that last season Kelce had better performances than in previous years. Enough reason to be excited about what’s to come.

NFL insider James Palmer revealed on his X account how the confidence in what the number 87 can do is the order of the day: “There are plenty of people in that Chiefs building that think Travis Kelce can really still play.

“Some believe he was actually better this past season compared to two seasons ago. he’s figured out how to play in his mid 30’s and figured out how to physically sustain a full season. Kelce still finds space, still sets up defenders well, and still has a football IQ through the roof. This isn’t just extending a franchise great, this makes the the offense better.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025.

A lethal duo in Chiefs Kingdom

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have established themselves as arguably the greatest quarterback-receiver duo in NFL history, headlined by three Super Bowl championships (LIV, LVII, and LVIII) and four AFC titles together.

Their most iconic achievement came during the 2023-24 postseason, where they surpassed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most postseason touchdowns by a duo, currently sitting at 18 playoff scores as a tandem.

Individually, while catching passes from Mahomes, Kelce has shattered numerous records, including the most receptions in NFL postseason history (165) and moving into second place all-time for playoff receiving yards and touchdowns, trailing only Jerry Rice.

In the regular season, they recently reached a milestone of 75 combined touchdowns, solidifying a partnership that has anchored nine consecutive AFC West titles and a historic dynasty era for the Kansas City Chiefs.

