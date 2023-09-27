The Kansas City Chiefs got a big win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. However, no one might even remember the score, but they will definitely remember that Taylor Swift was there.

The pop superstar was in attendance at Travis Kelce’s family suite, watching the game and confirming the rumors of her relationship with the superstar tight end. Needless to say, it didn’t go unnoticed.

Kelce became way more popular outside of NFL circles but more than that, it was a nice gesture of her and a big way to confirm their relationship. That’s why he took some time to shout her out and shower her with praise.

Travis Kelce Shouts Out Taylor Swift

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up,” Kelce said in his podcast. “That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing. (…) To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

That was a game no one will forget in the near future, that’s for sure. On top of Kece’s and the Chiefs’ performance, the game was actually a massive rating success for the league.

So, who knows? Maybe Commissioner Roger Goodell will want to have a chat with these lovebirds regarding a potential partnership, as Swift could make their billion-dollar industry even more money.