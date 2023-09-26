The Kansas City Chiefs keep winning on and off the field. If not, just ask superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who has become quite popular outside of NFL circles over the past week or so.

Besides being a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest tight ends of all time, Kelce is now a renowned and popular figure on social media, but for entirely different reasons.

His relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift has been the biggest talking point since she was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Notably, it also had a huge impact on Kelce’s social media.

Travis Kelce’s Jersey Sales And Social Media Skyrocket Over Relationship With Taylor Swift

According to a report by Joe Pompiano, Kelce gained over 300,000 social media followers, had a +400% increase in merchandise sales, and cracked the top 5 selling jerseys in the NFL since Swift attended his game.

Swift is arguably the most popular pop star on Earth right now, so this doesn’t come as a surprise at all. She has a huge and loyal following, and they could be a little extra at times.

On the flip side, this should also put him on notice, as all the love and followers could disappear in the blink of an eye if things go south in their relationship. Hopefully, that won’t be the case.