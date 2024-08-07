Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has made some eye-opening comments on his chemistry with Patrick Mahomes that should scare the rest of the NFL.

Rashee Rice heads into his second year in the NFL after a fantastic rookie year with the Kansas City Chiefs, helping the team win the Super Bowl by being the most reliable wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes throughout the 2023 season.

But the future looks even brighter for the second-year wideout. Ahead of the upcoming season, Rice feels his chemistry with Mahomes is only getting stronger, which is why the rest of the league should be worried about this duo.

“I feel like our chemistry is going to continue to grow. I feel like it’s been growing throughout the offseason and as well as during this camp right now,” said Rice, via ChiefsWire. “All we (are) looking forward to is to continue to grow and just get better – whether it’s preseason, regular season, or even playoffs.”

This offseason, however, Rice has made headlines for the wrong reasons. That means he could miss some games at the beginning of 2024, so we may have to wait to see his renewed chemistry with Mahomes on the gridiron.

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Honestly, the next step for me is to bring the guys around me up,” said Rice, “You know we got X (Xavier Worthy) here, so whatever I learned last year, he needs to learn right now so that we can continue to grow together.”

Chiefs give Mahomes more weapons at WR for 2024 NFL season

Rice has been the only player on the WR room to put up decent numbers in 2023, as the unit struggled big time last year. Mahomes still managed to find a way to success, but the Chiefs know their quarterback deserves better.

With the group struggling in 2023 and Rice involved in multiple incidents this offseason, Kansas City has made a couple of interesting additions at wide receiver to continue helping Pat.

The arrival of veteran wideout Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown in free agency promises to bolster the unit, just like getting Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft after trading up to have the No. 28 selection.