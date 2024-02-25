The Cincinnati Bengals were one of the biggest disappointments in the 2023 season. Joe Burrow was out for the rest of the season when he aggravated a wrist injury during Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. From that moment on, they had no chance.

Jake Browning showed some flashes as backup quarterback, but the effort wasn’t enough. The Bengals posted a 9-8 record and finished in last place of the AFC North.

Now, with Burrow healthy, Cincinnati will be among the favorites to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, in order to do that, they have to decide what will be the future of key pieces such as Tee Higgins.

Will Tee Higgins remain with the Cincinnati Bengals?

Yes. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Cincinnati Bengals informed Tee Higgins that he will be franchise tagged. As a consequence, the wide receiver is ready to get $21.8 million guaranteed for the 2024 season.

With that decision, head coach Zac Taylor keeps his core group on offense. Higgins, Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon. If they stay healthy, the Bengals could take over the AFC North and then make a run in the playoffs.

It won’t be an easy task. Lamar Jackson is the reigning MVP with the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns have one of the best defenses in the NFL and, even with a third-string quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers made it to the playoffs.