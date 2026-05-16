Deion Sanders slams Jaguars for not calling him to ask for advise on Travis Hunter

Deion Sanders is disappointed that the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't ask him how to coach two-way player Travis Hunter.

Deion Sanders is the most authorized voice to talk about two-way players. He coached wideout/cornerback Travis Hunter in college before being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Primetime was saddened that the team didn’t ask him on how to coach the former no. 2 overall pick.

Sanders coached Hunter into a top-tier two-way player with a Heisman trophy to his name. The Jaguars didn’t really know how to handle him during his rookie year before he suffered a season-ending injury.

Sanders appeared on the Barbershop podcast and said, “Don’t you think you would want to talk to me to let me know, to ask me how — what gets him going and what backs him off and, and what, like, you wouldn’t want to know that?”

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Travis Hunter’s rookie numbers aren’t exciting

As a receiver, Hunter had 28 receptions for 298 yards and just one touchdown. He also had two drops. He had less yards than Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and Brian Thomas Jr. to mention a few.

Travis Hunter playing wide receiver pic.twitter.com/Uj5mJiadJG — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 15, 2026

As a cornerback, he had no interceptions, just three passes defended, but allowed just a 50% pass completion and opposing quarterbacks had 68.3 passer rating. Hence, he showed glimpses on both sides, but wasn’t stellar.

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The Jaguars still don’t know how to use Hunter

The Jaguars haven’t defined the role for Hunter as he recovers from his knee injury. The fact is Deion Sanders could definitely help the team on how Hunter must be exploited to get the best of him.