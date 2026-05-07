Josh Downs hyped for sibling showdown against brother Caleb Downs in Colts vs Cowboys clash

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is officially on notice: his younger brother, Caleb Downs, is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Following the 2026 NFL Draft, Josh issued a playful yet stern warning to the rookie safety ahead of their scheduled regular-season matchup.

A new brotherhood has arrived in the NFL. With the Dallas Cowboys drafting Caleb Downs, he joins his older brother, Josh Downs, in the league—though the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver doesn’t believe their upcoming matchup will be much of a contest.

Josh Downs entered the NFL in 2023 as a third-round pick. Three years later, his younger brother Caleb was selected 11th overall by the Cowboys. While Caleb enters with first-round pedigree, Josh was quick to remind him of the family pecking order.

“It’s all fun and games, but I’ve still got to let him know he’s the ‘little brother’ in this situation,” Josh joked, referencing their high school days when his North Gwinnett team blew out Caleb’s Mill Creek.

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The Cowboys’ defensive overhaul

Dallas enters 2026 with a revamped defensive projection. Following a difficult 2025 season marked by the departure of Micah Parsons, the front office has aggressively rebuilt the unit. The interior is now anchored by “The Dynamic Duo” of Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams, both acquired via blockbuster trades.

With Caleb Downs joining a secondary that features Malik Hooker and DeMarvion Overshown (who has moved into a hybrid linebacker role), the Cowboys finally have the “premium instincts” needed to complement Dak Prescott’s offense. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker has already praised Caleb’s football IQ, calling his transition to the pro game “seamless.”

A career year looms for Josh Downs

For the elder Downs brother, the 2026 season offers a massive opportunity. With Michael Pittman Jr. traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, Josh is poised to see a significant increase in targets.

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Josh currently sits as a primary weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones, who is returning from an Achilles injury after a stellar 2025 campaign where he finished third in the NFL in yards per attempt. If Jones maintains his form, Josh Downs—entering his fourth season—could be the focal point of one of the AFC’s most explosive offenses.