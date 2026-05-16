Aaron Rodgers finally reaches agreement with Steelers to sign contract for 2026 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers has made his final decision ahead of the 2026 NFL season. One last dance with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers is finally heading to Pittsburgh. After months of speculation and uncertainty surrounding his future, the veteran quarterback has reportedly reached an agreement with the Steelers for the 2026 NFL season according to a report from Adam Schefter.

“Sources: Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers now have reached agreement on a one-year deal. Rodgers officially is reuniting with the Steelers and their new head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2026 season.”

The move instantly changes expectations for Pittsburgh entering the season. After spending the offseason focused on Will Howard and Drew Allar while waiting for Rodgers’ decision, the Steelers now appear ready to make one final push with one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history leading the offense.

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A new chapter for Aaron Rodgers

The agreement also reunites Aaron Rodgers with Mike McCarthy, the coach who helped guide him to a Super Bowl title during their successful years together with the Green Bay Packers. While the partnership ended with tension years ago, both sides now get another opportunity to chase a championship together in Pittsburgh.

How much money will Aaron Rodgers make with Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers is expected to receive a one-year contract worth up to $25 million according to Schefter’s report. “Compensation update: Aaron Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $25 million, per sources. The deal is expected to include a base salary between $22 and $23 million, with up to a few million more in incentives.”

The deal still needs to be finalized and officially signed, but the framework is now reportedly in place between both sides. For Pittsburgh, this move confirms the organization’s aggressive approach entering 2026.

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The Steelers strengthened the offensive line during the offseason, continued investing in the defense, and never fully moved away from the possibility of adding Rodgers despite the long waiting process. Now, one of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason finally appears close to becoming official.