The Indianapolis Colts have acquired one of the top prospects from the 2023 NFL Draft class in Anthony Richardson. Now, WR Michael Pittman has made a bold prediction about the quarterback’s career, despite him not having played a regular season game yet.

At the end of the 2022 season, the Colts parted ways with Matt Ryan. The veteran quarterback didn’t live up to the expectations, so the team’s front office made the decision to acquire his replacement in the NFL Draft.

With the 4th overall pick, the Colts selected Anthony Richardson from the Florida Gators. According to some scouts, he could become a very dominant quarterback. Now, his new teammate Michael Pittman has made a bold prediction about his future.

Michael Pittman asserts that Anthony Richardson will be a legendary quarterback

Prior the 2023 NFL Draft, rumors suggested that Indianapolis was interested in trading up to the No. 2 spot to secure an elite quarterback. However, they stayed at No. 4 and selected Anthony Richardson.

The former Gators player was among the top prospects of this year’s class. According to some scouts, he resembles an improved Cam Newton—a quarterback capable of both running the ball and delivering accurate throws.

Richardson has not even played a single regular season game with the Colts, but his teammates already sees his talent. Michael Pittman is one of them, as the wide receiver has made a bold prediction about the quarterback’s career.

“Yes. Yes he is,” Pittman said when asked about Richardson being a Hall of Famer in the future. “So he still has probably like 15 years to go, but I mean, dude’s a freak out here. He’s, what, like 240 [pounds], can probably bench press a house. He’s faster than me probably, but I would never tell him that.”