The Indianapolis Colts will face a very challenging 2023 NFL season. Ahead of the upcoming campaign, the AFC South team has made a big announcement, with a shocking decision regarding their rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Last year, the Colts signed a veteran quarterback to lead the offense. Matt Ryan arrived with huge expectations, but he fell short from them. At the end of the 2022 campaign, Indianapolis parted ways with him and started to search for his replacement.

First, the AFC South squad added Gardner Minshew, former Jaguars and Eagles player. However, they decided to use their 2023 first-round pick in a quarterback, drafting Anthony Richardson with the 4th overall pick.

Colts announce their starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season

The Colts will have a new player leading their offense this year. Following Matt Ryan’s departure, the team started an intense search for a new quarterback, adding to new faces to their roster this offseason.

Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson arrived in Indianapolis earlier this year, joining Sam Ehlinger in the quarterbacks’ room. The competition among these three players for the starting role has concluded, as the Colts have now revealed their final decision.

Head coach Shane Steichen announced on Tuesday that Anthony Richardson will be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 1, beating out Minshew and Ehlinger. The rookie played the first preseason game, going 7-for-12 with 67 yards and one interception against the Buffalo Bills.

This decision has surprised some fans. Earlier this year, Colts owner Jim Irsay said that Richardson could start the season as Minshew’s backup. However, the former Florida Gators player finally convinced the head coach to give him the offense right from the beginning.