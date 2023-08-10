After a disappointing season with Matt Ryan, the Indianapolis Colts decided to select a quarterback with their 1st round pick. Surprisingly, the AFC South team has now made a bizarre move with Anthony Richardson ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

With the 4th overall pick, the Colts selected Anthony Richardson, former Florida Gators player. He was definitely one of the best prospects of this year’s class, and several scouts have compared him with top quarterbacks such as Cam Newton or Mike Vick.

Last year, the Colts didn’t have a successful season with Matt Ryan leading their offense, prompting them to make a change. Now, a new quarterback will be taking the helm of the team, but the major question is: who will it be?

Anthony Richardson receives unexpected news from the Colts

Matt Ryan’s disappointing performance with the Colts last year led to the team’s front office making a tough decision. They decided to part ways with the experienced quarterback and select one in the 2023 NFL Draft to replace him.

There were rumors that Indianapolis was interested in trading up to select either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. However, the club decided to stay with their 4th overall pick, choosing Anthony Richardson with it.

During the offseason, the Colts signed Gardner Minshew to a one-year deal and, despite he was seen as Richardson’s backup quarterback, he may not be behind him for the start of the campaign.

On Wednesday, Indianapolis revealed its depth chart, listing both Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew as QB1. While it’s possible that the rookie may begin the season behind the former Jaguars player in the first games, fans are undoubtedly eager to see him in action right from the start of the campaign.