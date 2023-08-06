The Indianapolis Colts don’t want to waste more time waiting for Jonathan Taylor. Amid the player’s holdout, the AFC South team made the decision to sign a veteran running back to replace him for the 2023 NFL season.

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Colts nowadays. Jonathan Taylor still has a year left on his rookie contract, but he wants an extension. The team has not offered him a new deal yet, and the running back is not comfortable with it.

According to reports, Taylor has requested to be traded, and the Colts are open to hearing offers for him. There should be multiple teams interested in him, so now Indianapolis has signed another running back to take his place on the roster.

Colts sign who could be Jonathan Taylor’s replacement

The 2023 season is just around the corner, and the Colts must assess which players will be available for them. As of today, it seems like they won’t be able to count on Jonathan Taylor, and this presents a huge problem for Indianapolis.

Taylor has decided not to attend the team’s training camp until he gets a contract extension. Unfortunately, this move has made the Colts search for his possible replacement, and they may have already found one.

The Colts have signed Kenyan Drake amid Taylor’s situation. The 29-year-old running back’s agent confirmed his arrival to Indianapolis after playing the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Indianapolis signed Drake amid Taylor’s holdout but also due to an unfortunate injury that Zack Moss suffered. The backup running back broke his arm last week and will be out for at least four weeks.