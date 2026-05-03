Colts reportedly make important decision on QB Anthony Richardson by not picking up fifth-year option

The Indianapolis Colts have made a significant decision about their quarterback future, and it doesn’t include a long-term commitment to Anthony Richardson. According to Stephen Holder, the team will not pick up the fifth-year option on Richardson’s rookie contract, a move that signals a clear shift in direction.

“The Colts will not pick up the fifth-year team option on quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr.’s rookie contract for the 2027 season, a source confirmed to ESPN.”

For a player once seen as the future of the franchise, the decision marks a disappointing turn. Selected No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson arrived in Indianapolis with expectations of becoming the next elite quarterback in a lineage that once included Peyton Manning.

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Injuries and inconsistency derail expectations for Anthony Richardson

Instead, Anthony Richardson’s tenure has been defined by setbacks. Injuries limited his availability, while inconsistency on the field prevented him from fully developing into the player the Colts envisioned. Despite flashes of potential, Richardson was never able to establish himself as a reliable long-term option.

By 2025, the Colts had already begun to pivot. Head coach Shane Steichen and the front office brought in veteran Daniel Jones, a move that initially looked like competition, but quickly became something more. After a solid season, Jones has emerged as the likely future at the position in Indianapolis.

That leaves Richardson in an uncertain position. Without the fifth-year option, he is now set to become a free agent after the 2026 season, and his time with the Colts appears to be nearing its end.

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What’s next for Anthony Richardson?

The focus now shifts to what comes next. Anthony Richardson still possesses the physical tools that made him a top draft pick, and there will likely be teams willing to take a chance on unlocking that potential.

The question is whether he can find the right situation to reset his career, and whether he can stay healthy and consistent enough to finally deliver on the promise that once made him one of the most intriguing prospects in the league. For the Colts, the decision brings clarity. For Richardson, it opens the door to a second chance elsewhere.