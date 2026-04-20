Chris Ballard shares promising update on Daniel Jones as Indianapolis Colts eye Week 1

Chris Ballard recently shared a positive update on Daniel Jones, noting that the quarterback is in a “really good spot” during his recovery. While the Indianapolis Colts remains cautious about his return, the general manager confirmed that Jones is already back to throwing and moving well on the field.

Per a report by James Palmer, the Colts are officially shooting for a Week 1 return, though they will let Jones’ body dictate the final timeline. This follows a 2025 season where Jones threw for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns with a 100.2 passer rating before suffering a torn Achilles in December.

The Colts‘ optimism is a welcome sign for the veteran quarterback as he enters the first year of his new two-year extension. By avoiding a rigid schedule, Indianapolis aims to ensure their starter is fully healthy to build on last year’s performance once the 2026 season kicks off.

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What if Jones can’t return for Week 1?

If Jones isn’t cleared by the opener, the starting job likely falls to Riley Leonard. The second-year quarterback out of Notre Dame posted a 67.7 passer rating during the 2025 season and has the mobility to thrive in Shane Steichen’s system.

Riley Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Behind Leonard, the depth chart gets complicated due to the ongoing trade rumors surrounding Anthony Richardson. While Richardson’s physical tools are elite, his 50.6% career completion rate and injury history have led the front office to keep other options like Seth Henigan ready.

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The Colts’ primary goal is to maintain offensive rhythm through a “next man up” mentality while Jones finishes his rehab. Whether it’s Leonard or a veteran addition, the scheme will focus on protecting the ball and leaning on the run game to stay competitive in the AFC South.