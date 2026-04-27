Colts GM Chris Ballard says no teams have called regarding Anthony Richardson

When Anthony Richardson got permission to seek for a trade, the quarterback likely thought he’d get plenty of looks. However, that’s not the case according to Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

Per James Boyd of The Athletic, when asked about what offers the team’s have received on Anthony Richardson, Ballard simply replied “nothing yet.” However, Ballard also negated being shocked by it. “Nothing surprises me anymore… (Gotta) have a little patience.”

Richardson has failed to live up to the hype created by getting picked fourth overall in 2023. However, between injuries and just bad play, he’s fallen down the ranks. Still, Richardson is a freak athlete and also will turn just 24 years old, so he is a young guy trying to establish himself. He has plenty of upside.

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The Colts haven’t received any offers for Kenny Moore either

Kenny Moore is also looking to sell his cornerback services to other NFL teams, but Ballard says no calls have been made for him either. The 30-year-old corner is a former Pro Bowler, but he only started seven of the 14 games he played last season.

Hard to think of many players who embraced the Horseshoe more than Kenny Moore.



Nothing but respect for him. pic.twitter.com/0mTlcWB8ll — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) April 10, 2026

Moore has 21 career-interceptions, four pick-sixes, 68 passes defended, six forced fumbles, 11.5 sacks, and 649 tackles. He has a very good career, and he might have some tank in the gas, but the NFL hasn’t been interested in trading for him so far this offseason.

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The Colts have not made that much quality moves

While they re-signed quarterback Daniel Jones and WR Alec Pierce, not many top-tier names have joined the Colts. In fact, they traded away arguably their best wideout in Michael Pittman Jr. The Colts also traded linebacker Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers.

The Colts had eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, but not a first-rounder. They used their top two picks in LB CJ Allen, and safety AJ Haulcy. Hence, it seems like they are content with their roster.