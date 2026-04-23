Why do the Colts not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?

The Indianapolis Colts are sitting out the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft because of a massive trade made during the 2025 season. General Manager Chris Ballard decided to go “all-in” by sending high-value assets to the New York Jets to acquire superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The trade cost the franchise significantly, as they surrendered both their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks along with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. When analyzing which teams don’t have a first round pick, the Colts stand out as a team that prioritized proven veteran performance over the uncertainty of collegiate prospects.

Due to this blockbuster deal, the Colts will not be on the clock until the second round, where they currently hold the 47th overall pick. However, it is interesting to note that the Jets now own the selection the Colts would have made, which officially landed at the 16th pick in the 2026 draft.

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Can the Colts get a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft?

Yes, the Colts can technically acquire a first-round pick for next season, but it would require another massive trade. Since they already sent their original 2027 selection to the New York Jets, they would need to trade a high-value player or multiple mid-round assets to get back into the first round.

Reporter: It’s draft week. Colts don’t have a 1st-round pick because they used it to get you…



Sauce Gardner: “Yeah, I’m the 1st-round pick.”



Reporter: “Two times!”



Sauce Gardner: “Yeah, twice! I forgot!”



Sauce says there’s no pressure with that being the case.



(via @Colts) pic.twitter.com/GsvjIHGEr2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 21, 2026

One common way to do this is by trading an established star for draft capital, similar to how the Jets acquired their extra picks. If a team has a player they are willing to part with, they can negotiate with a club that holds a surplus of picks to jump back into the 2027 opening night.

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Another option is to wait until the 2027 draft begins and trade up from the second round using future picks or current players. While the front office is currently aggressive in their “win-now” mode, NFL rules allow for these types of trades right up until the clock runs out on draft day.