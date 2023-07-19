The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 27 years. Last season, the team failed once again in the playoffs facing the San Francisco 49ers. Even with an improved defense, Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver.

Furthermore, the problem is how tough the NFC East will be in 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles just got to the Super Bowl with Jalen Hurts, the Giants are on a solid rebuilding process under Brian Daboll and Washington could improve thanks to the arrival of Eric Bieniemy.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, the Dallas Cowboys might be in front of a huge controversy because of Jerry Jones. If they don’t solve it soon, one of the best players in the NFL could be out of town.

Zack Martin wants a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Zack Martin won’t attend training camp as he wants to restructure his contract immediately. In the last few years, Martin has been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

In 2018, the guard signed a six-year, $84 million contract extension and will make almost $14 million in 2023. However, Martin wants to be paid as the top players in the position. This means a raise to at least $20million per year.

The information point out that Zack Martin is frustrated because of the lack of communication from Jerry Jones. The star is 32-years old looking probably for the last big contract of his career as a six-time first-team All-Pro. A crucial player for the franchise who has been called eight times to the Pro Bowl.