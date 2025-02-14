Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers continue searching for the right formula to contend for the Super Bowl. Last season, despite strengthening their quarterback room, the results were just as disappointing.

Justin Fields led the team to a 4-2 record, and in the most controversial decision of the year, Tomlin named Russell Wilson the starting quarterback for Week 7 against the Jets. The move seemed to work as they reached a 10-3 record, but no one expected what would happen next.

The Steelers lost the last four games of the season against the Eagles, Ravens, Chiefs, and the Bengals. Then, in the Wild Card round, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry dominated them in Baltimore with nearly 300 rushing yards, eliminating them from the playoffs.

Who do the Steelers play in 2025?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their opponents set for the 2025 season with a schedule that looks very challenging. At home, they will play against the Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, Seahawks, and Packers.

Away, Mike Tomlin will face an uphill battle against the Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bears, Lions, Chargers, Patriots, and Jets. Overall, the strength of the schedule ranks 10th in the NFL with a combined record of 152-137 (.526).

Are the Steelers playing in Ireland in 2025?

Yes. The Steelers are the designated team to play a regular season game for the first time in Ireland in 2025. Although the date and opponent have not been confirmed, rumors suggest that Pittsburgh would face the Packers in the last week of September. The venue is Croke Park in Dublin.