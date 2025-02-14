MLB News: Clayton Kershaw shares thoughts on spending his whole career with Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw, the legendary pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has renewed his contract for another MLB season, reaffirming his dedication to the franchise and his goal of finishing his career with the team where he started.

This extension brings Kershaw closer to a remarkable milestone, tying him with Zack Wheat and Bill Russell for the most seasons played with the Dodgers in franchise history. Additionally, he will become the only active player with at least 18 years of service with one team.

“I don’t think I put enough merit on it at times, what it means to be able to be in one organization for your entire career,” Kershaw said, according to MLB.com’s Sonja Chen. “You look at people throughout all of sports that have been able to do that, and it is special, it is. I don’t want to lose sight of that. Getting to be here for my whole career, however long that is, is definitely a goal.”

Kershaw: A legacy like no other

Clayton Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award and MVP winner, has cemented his place in Dodgers history. With 212 career wins and the potential to reach 3,000 strikeouts, his Hall of Fame induction seems all but certain.

Clayton Kershaw #22, Walker Buehler #21, and Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers talk during workout day ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Though he is now 37 years old and has battled injuries in recent seasons, Kershaw is still driven by a competitive fire and a desire to help the Dodgers win. “I hope this is the last time I have to rehab. I’m kind of done with that,” he shared. “But at the same time, I don’t want that to be the reason that I stop playing.”

Loyalty and leadership for the Dodgers

Kershaw’s decision to continue with the Dodgers serves as a symbol of loyalty and professionalism. His presence has been uplifting for both the team and fans alike, becoming a source of inspiration for younger players.

“Even Clayton being around has been really uplifting and positive, I think, for him and for the players,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Knowing he’s going to come back, I think we’re all excited.”

Despite the physical challenges of aging, Kershaw remains an essential figure for the Dodgers. His leadership and experience are invaluable assets as the team continues its pursuit of a championship.

