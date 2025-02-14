MLB News: Marcus Stroman’s status with the Yankees in question amid rotation shakeup

Marcus Stroman’s future with the New York Yankees remains uncertain as the addition of Max Fried has limited his place in the rotation, pushing him to a supporting role. Despite efforts from management to find him a new MLB team, Stroman remains on the roster, creating an awkward situation.

With an $18.5 million contract for next season and a player option for 2026, Stroman’s absence from spring training has raised some eyebrows. While not a breach of contract, his decision not to show up has fueled speculation.

Manager Aaron Boone downplayed the situation, maintaining good communication with Stroman and reassuring that his absence isn’t a concern. However, he acknowledged the awkwardness of the situation, emphasizing that he would like Stroman to join the team soon but respecting his rights as a player to decide when to report.

“Obviously I want all of our players here, clearly,” said Boone vis SNY. “That said, I’m comfortable with where he’s at physically and mentally. He’s a prideful player. This is a guy that’s had a great career. It’s a little bit of an awkward situation, obviously. So, of course I want him here. I’m trying to keep nudging him to get him here, but again, you also have to respect the fact that this is something that players are allowed to do. There’s a mandatory [report] date.”

Marcus Stroman #0 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

A winter of uncertainty for Stroman

The uncertainty surrounding Stroman began during the winter months. With the acquisition of Fried and the trade of Néstor Cortés, Stroman’s chances of securing a starting role dwindled. Management has explored trade possibilities, but no deals have materialized as of yet.

Marcus Stroman’s performance last season was inconsistent. He started strong, but his numbers dropped drastically in the second half, especially with a troubling 5.31 ERA at Yankee Stadium.

The future of Stroman in New York

In the coming days, the Yankees will make a decision on Stroman’s future. If no trade occurs, he will likely report to training camp and prepare for the MLB season. However, the current state of uncertainty is far from ideal for both the pitcher and the team, as Stroman looks for clarity on his role and the Yankees seek the best use of his assets. Resolving this situation will be crucial for the team’s success in the 2025 season.