While many credit the San Francisco 49ers for their 42-10 victory against the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons holds a different opinion. The star linebacker has taken all the credit for this tough loss.

Sunday Night Football of Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season was set to be a very disputed match between the Cowboys and the 49ers. Both are seen as true contenders this year, so this game was crucial for both teams.

However, the Cowboys did nothing to a remarkable squad like San Francisco. The 49ers dominated the entire game, with a very dangerous offense and a solid defense to stop Dallas.

Micah Parsons throws the 49ers under the bus after tough 42-10 loss

The 49ers had no mercy with the Cowboys this week. The Californian team was able to defeat the Lone Star with a final 42-10 score, with an incredible performance by both their offense and their defense.

Nevertheless, Micah Parsons believes that the San Francisco 49ers are not a better team than Dallas. The star linebacker stated that the loss was more about what they didn’t do than what the 49ers did.

“I don’t think they really a higher level than us,” Parsons said. “I think we the same caliber playoff team. If not, the same talent same standard as them. We beat ourselves.”

When was Micah Parsons drafted?

Micah Parsons was drafted with the 12th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.